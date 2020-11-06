Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $102.59 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 303,319 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $102,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $151,116,000 after acquiring an additional 245,486 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 5,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

