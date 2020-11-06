Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.75 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 80,635 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after buying an additional 920,086 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,479,135 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $271,418,000 after buying an additional 377,655 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Exelon by 87.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Exelon by 81.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 2,259,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

EXC remained flat at $$43.07 on Friday. 69,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,530. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

