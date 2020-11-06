Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.24 Million Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

NASDAQ OTIS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $62.89. 1,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,653. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

