Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 191,322 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 81.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,042. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

