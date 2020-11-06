Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Lennar worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEN stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.78. 10,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,837. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

