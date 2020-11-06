Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.23 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $20,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $73.82. 3,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,859. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

