Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $45 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 271,122 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $44,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 211,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $4,998,604.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 385,635 shares of company stock worth $30,948,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 296,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,255,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.