Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $50.38 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $50,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after buying an additional 83,026 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,989,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. 4,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

