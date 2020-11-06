Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $57.72 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 110.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,597 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $57,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,230. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

