Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $74.58 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $74,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $384.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $386.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,804 shares of company stock worth $4,089,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

