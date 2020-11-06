Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $75.33 Million Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,001 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 2.27% of frontdoor worth $75,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 324.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,018 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 10.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,107,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 286,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in frontdoor by 12.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,364,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,825,000 after acquiring an additional 270,958 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in frontdoor by 40.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 925,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 264,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $9,852,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $45.76 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

