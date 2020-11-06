Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 279,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $100,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.49. The stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.60, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $399.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,233,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

