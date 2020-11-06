Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,855 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $94,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $493.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,858. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

