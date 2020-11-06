Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,814 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JD.com were worth $47,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

JD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. 49,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,986. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

