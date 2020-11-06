Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56,803 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $107,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.19. The firm has a market cap of $336.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $360.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.