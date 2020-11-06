Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,644 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $45,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,928. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

