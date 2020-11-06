Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $79,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $511.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.60. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $281.14 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,550 shares of company stock worth $150,953,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.39.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.