Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 54.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $661.81. The stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $672.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $597.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.