Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,274 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $88,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

CSCO stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

