Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 887,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,385 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $43,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,514. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

