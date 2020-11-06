Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Copart worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 52.6% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $123.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,713. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

