Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $278.46. 5,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.90 and a 200 day moving average of $185.50. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

