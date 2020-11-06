Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,307 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $190.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.55.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

