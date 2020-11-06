Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 132,155 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3,000.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,155 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $90.44. 7,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.