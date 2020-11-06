Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 179,800 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5,213.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Datadog were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Datadog by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,375. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,097.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $14,143,554.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,118,423.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,333,884 shares of company stock valued at $132,213,724 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

