Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 392,540 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 102.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,540 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of The Williams Companies worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 59,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,935,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

