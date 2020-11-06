Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 45,482 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 66.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,482 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.52. 586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,628. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $207.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

