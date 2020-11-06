Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $9.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.06 and its 200 day moving average is $428.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $533.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,909.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,095 shares of company stock valued at $48,778,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

