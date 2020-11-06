Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 216.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,527 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.45. 18,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,053,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

