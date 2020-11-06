Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,207 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,493 shares of company stock worth $14,945,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

CDNS traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $123.00. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,627. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

