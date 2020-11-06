Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,140.84. 270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,854. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,164.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,140.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

