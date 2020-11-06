Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,281 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.16% of SailPoint Technologies worth $41,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AXA grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,225,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $564,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,050 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. 7,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.80 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.