Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 120,106 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,106 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Masco worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 246.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,128 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Masco by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after buying an additional 1,576,285 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Masco by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,352,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,107,000 after buying an additional 1,304,467 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,559,000 after buying an additional 670,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.59. 2,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.