Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 138,624 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138,624 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,578 shares of company stock valued at $35,633,666 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

