Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,707 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $69,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 73.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 64,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $8,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $350.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

