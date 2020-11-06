Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,819 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,819 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.24% of NRG Energy worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Bank of America raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

