Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 30,044 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,044 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.36% of Kansas City Southern worth $60,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.75. 729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,746. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

