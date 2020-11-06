Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 42,847 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,847 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Garmin were worth $17,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,056,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 66,587 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.63. 1,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,599. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.24. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.