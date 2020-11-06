Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 540,608 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 52.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540,608 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 205,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. 23,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

