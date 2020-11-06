Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 62,834 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,834 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $42,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.45.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.57. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.50 and a 200 day moving average of $351.49. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $428.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

