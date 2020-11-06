Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,908 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,610. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $366,128.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,716.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $424,272.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,272,689. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

