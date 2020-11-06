Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 93,720 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.3% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 339,459 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 340,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,668,086. The company has a market capitalization of $212.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

