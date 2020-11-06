Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $382.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.64.

Shares of TFX opened at $337.27 on Monday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.96.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

