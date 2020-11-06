Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleperformance currently has an average rating of Buy.

Teleperformance stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.67. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $171.40.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

