The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.79.

CAKE stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $13,584,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $10,502,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after buying an additional 443,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 410,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

