The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $31.92 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

