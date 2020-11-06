The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $236.86 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

