The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €104.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.10 ($104.82).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €99.86 ($117.48) on Tuesday. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.11.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.