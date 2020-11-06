The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of HSY traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.00. 15,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

