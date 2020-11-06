The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Timken (NYSE:TKR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKR. ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.14.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR opened at $63.23 on Monday. The Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Timken will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 57.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 158.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.